The biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Punjab '95, starring Diljit Dosanjh, has been embroiled in a contentious battle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for over two years. The film, directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, has faced significant resistance from the board, demanding numerous changes to its content. These changes, which include rechristening the film and renaming Khalra's character, have not been well-received by the Sikh community or the martyr's family. The Sikh community views these alterations as an attempt to dilute the film's message and obscure its historical accuracy.

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Punjab ’95 faces CBFC hurdles; Sikh bodies to form review board to examine the altercations

As per a report in Mid-Day, in response to the CBFC's demands, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a prominent Sikh organization, has stepped in to support the film. The SGPC has now received instructions from the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhs, to form a review board to examine the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer.

Gurcharan Singh Grewal, General Secretary of the SGPC, expressed the community's concerns about the CBFC's cuts. He stated that the Khalra family believes that the changes would diminish the film's impact by removing references to events verified by legal and human rights institutions. Such modifications could distort the historical accuracy and significance of the film.

The Akal Takht's Jathedar, Giani Raghbir Singh, has called for a panel of Sikh scholars to thoroughly review the film and ensure its alignment with the community's sentiments and integrity. The SGPC aims to consult Sikh scholars and examine the film from all perspectives before its release. They are determined to fight for the film's release in its original form, preserving Khalra's legacy.

The committee being formed by the SGPC will include legal experts and academics knowledgeable about the politics of that era. This comprehensive review will be conducted in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the film's makers, Trehan and Screwvala, have yet to receive a response from the CBFC regarding the film's certification. However, the recent intervention by the Akal Takht and SGPC has instilled hope in the makers. They are now considering the possibility of not making any cuts to the film at all, even the original 22 suggested by the CBFC. If the Sikh bodies approve of the film in its original form, the makers are prepared to fight for its release without any modifications.

Set in the turbulent 1990s Amritsar, Punjab '95 revolves around Jaswant Singh Khalra, a seemingly ordinary bank employee and human rights activist, who leads a middle-class life with his librarian wife and two young children. His desire for a peaceful existence is shattered when he learns about the disappearance of his friend's mother, Bibi Gurpej. As Khalra delves deeper into the investigation, he uncovers a dangerous web of secrets, putting himself and his family at risk.

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by Ronnie Screwvala in association with MacGuffin Pictures, Punjab '95 also features Arjun Rampal and Surinder Vicky in pivotal roles.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.