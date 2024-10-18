Sunny Deol is on a roll following the massive success of Gadar 2, and fans are eagerly awaiting his next projects. While it was initially expected that Lahore: 1947 would be released during the Republic Day 2025 weekend, new developments have revealed a change in plans. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol will now be releasing Jatt, directed by Gopichand Malineni, on the Republic Day weekend, with Lahore: 1947 delayed to a later date.

Sunny Deol and Gopichand Malineni’s next Jatt takes Republic Day 2025 slot, Lahore, 1947 delayed: Report

Jatt Set to Dominate Republic Day 2025 Weekend

After the resounding success of Gadar 2, expectations are high for Sunny Deol’s next ventures. Jatt, a high-octane action entertainer directed by Gopichand Malineni, will be Deol's first major release post-Gadar 2. According to the report, the Republic Day weekend in 2025 is being eyed as the ideal time to release the film.

“The official announcement around the release date will be made soon, but they are aiming at this date for the arrival of Jatt,” the report quoted a source. The movie is being produced by Mythri Production, with Sunny Deol playing the titular role of a larger-than-life Jatt. “Sunny’s character in Jatt will have larger-than-life traits, and the film will feature a patriotic flavor, making Republic Day the perfect time for its release,” the source added.

A Patriotic and Action-Packed Entertainer

Jatt is shaping up to be a big-budget action entertainer that’s expected to resonate with Deol’s fan base. The film is described as having a strong emotional core and larger-than-life action sequences, which are typical of Deol’s earlier hits. The source added, “It’s a big-budget action entertainer with a strong emotional core – a genre that Sunny has excelled at in his career. The makers are excited to unleash this beast for the cinema-going audience.”

Lahore: 1947 Release Postponed

While Jatt is now taking the Republic Day 2025 weekend slot, fans of Sunny Deol’s Lahore: 1947 will have to wait a bit longer. The film, which is being produced by Aamir Khan and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, is now expected to release sometime between March and June 2025. According to sources, post-production work on Lahore: 1947 is still in progress, with particular attention being given to the historical visuals and aesthetics of the partition era.

“The post-production work is going on in full swing under the supervision of director Rajkumar Santoshi, and the makers don’t want to compromise on the visuals of partition, as also the aesthetics of the era gone by,” a source stated. A release date for Lahore: 1947 will be announced once the first edit is complete.

Aamir Khan, who is also working on Sitaare Zameen Par, is expected to coordinate the release dates of both films to ensure they don’t overlap.

In addition to Jatt and Lahore: 1947, Sunny Deol has several other big projects in the pipeline, including Ramayana and Border 2.

