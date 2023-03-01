Suniel Shetty will be reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 4, which will be directed by Farhad Samji.

After literally waiting for years, the official announcement of the third film in the Hera Pheri franchise happened last month. The film will see the return of the famous trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the roles of the iconic characters Raju, Ghanshyam aka Shyam and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte respectively. Shetty has penned a long note expressing his happiness on the green signal for the third film in the series, which is called Hera Pheri 4.

Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 4, “Like all good things, this one took some time”

In a LinkedIn blog post, the actor wrote, “So Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening! Look forward to being back on set with Pareshji and Akki (Akshay). Like all good things, this one took some time, but it’s a relief to finally have an answer to this question! Films are such a huge part of our culture, and yet, not many understand what goes into making a film. Apart from creative challenges, the business model and needs of the movie business make it as challenging as any other.”

While elaborating on the process of making a film, Shetty added, “But let's just say having a good script, a set of actors and a director is literally just the start point. There’s the financing of a movie. It’s usually studios or production houses, which invest their own capital. Their teams assess the viability of a project before deciding on the budget.”

Speaking about his own understanding of the complex process of making films, Shetty concluded saying, “33 years and 125 films later I don’t have it all figured out, but I will keep getting better at it.”

Titled, Hera Pheri, the first film released in 2000 and it was directed by Priyadarshan. The sequel, titled Phir Hera Pheri, was helmed by the late Neeraj Vora and it released in 2006. Hera Pheri 4 will be directed by Farhad Samji.

