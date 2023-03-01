Speaking after she was mentioned on the BBC 100 Women list for 2022, Priyanka Chopra recalled being shamed for her complexion.

Priyanka Chopra has risen to global fame. After a successful career in the Hindi film industry, the actress ventured into Hollywood and has starred in many projects and headlined the ABC series Quantico. As she gears up for Citadel, the actress recently sat down for a conversation about women in films, South Asian identity and pay parity. She discussed about body shaming and being called ‘black cat’ in the film industry.

Priyanka Chopra on being called ‘black cat’, ‘dusky’ in Bollywood: ‘I thought I was not pretty enough’

Speaking after she was mentioned on the BBC 100 Women list for 2022, Priyanka Chopra recalled being shamed for her complexion. “I was called 'black cat', 'dusky'. I mean, what does 'dusky' even mean in a country where we are literally all brown? Of course, that comes from our colonial past, it's not even been 100 years since we shed the British Raj, so we still hold on to it, I think. But it is up to our generation to be able to cut those ties and change it so that the next generation doesn't inherit the equity placed on light skin,” she told BBC.

"I thought I was not pretty enough, I believed that I would have to work a lot harder, even though I thought I was probably a little bit more talented than my fellow actors who were lighter skinned. But I thought that was right because it was so normalised," she said.

Meanwhile, with Citadel already gearing up for the premiere in April 2023, Priyanka Chopra has lined up her next project. The actress is set to executive produce an upcoming limited series through her banner Purple Pebble Pictures (PPP). Amazon Studios is developing the project titled Assume Nothing, which is based on Tanya Selvaratnam’s memoir of the same name. Priyanka is also in talks to star in the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has Citadel set on Prime Video with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. The series is set to premiere on April 28. She also has a movie Love Again releasing in theatres on May 12, with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

