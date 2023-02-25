The past week has been dominated by Hera Pheri. It all began with the report that the much-awaited comedy sequel has gone on floors on February 21. The report also stated that Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal will be reprising their characters. Later, it came to light that Farhad Samji will be directing the film and that the team shot for a promo. The next day, Bollywood Hungama broke the news that the third part will not be called Hera Pheri 3. Instead, it has been titled Hera Pheri 4.

SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt to play a villain in Hera Pheri’s third part, starring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal?

And now, we bring to you another exciting update. Yesterday, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt has been cast in Hera Pheri 4. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Sanjay Dutt has indeed signed the film. It is said that he’ll be playing one of the antagonists in the film. His character is blind and is quite quirky. He’s expected to add to the madness quotient of the Hera Pheri series.”

The source further said, “Sanjay Dutt is superb in comedy roles and the makers felt he’ll be right for this role. Moreover, his casting will add to the brand value. He’s an exciting addition to the Hera Pheri universe and it’ll be interesting for the audiences to see him locking horns with Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty) and Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal).

There are also reports that Arshad Warsi has been signed in Hera Pheri 4 but our source couldn’t confirm this development. Nevertheless, the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi has excited some fans since both have been loved in the Munnabhai franchise as Munna Bhai and Circuit respectively.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Mid-Day, Paresh Rawal confirmed that Hera Pheri 4’s shooting will begin in the next three months and that it’ll be shot in Mumbai as well as in foreign locations. He said, “The movie will also be shot in international locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Los Angeles, as Babu bhaiyya, Raju and Shyam go abroad. They’ll do hera pheri globally.”

