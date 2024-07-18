Director Siddharth Anand, known for delivering blockbusters like War, Pathaan, and Fighter, has locked on his next directorial venture. As per reports, his next project is a ‘standalone mega-budget action film’, which will be produced under his production house, Marflix Pictures, along with producer Mamta Anand. It seems that the filmmaker is quite excited to start work on it and if sources are to be believed, he will be taking out time for this one despite a hectic lineup of upcoming projects.

Siddharth Anand starts work on his next; film to be a standalone mega-budget actioner

Sources close to the filmmaker confirm news about his next

Readers would be aware that the director also turned producer along with the aerial actioner Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. "He has been working on the script for a while now, and he is excited to get started with the ninth directorial of his career,” the source informed. The source further informed, “Siddharth (Anand) has locked his next directorial, and it’s a standalone mega-budget action film for Marflix. He has been working on the script for a while now and he will be making an announcement regarding his ninth directorial soon.” Along with Producer Mamta Anand, Siddharth Anand has over six films in the pipeline for his production venture.

About Siddharth Anand’s other projects

Media reports also indicate that the much-talked about Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan starrer, King, will be produced by Siddharth Anand and will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The filmmaker is currently said to be busy with his production venture, Jewel Thief, which brings him and Saif Ali Khan together after 17 years. As per a source, the filmmaker is also working on the script of Krrish 4. Apart from these, the filmmaker is also said to be developing a female-led action film, which is currently in its casting stage. Rumours also suggest that Anand may be working on sequels of Pathaan or even Tiger V/S Pathaan.

