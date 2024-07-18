The makers of Kalki 2898 AD have sent a legal notice to two Kolkata-based individuals, namely Sumit Kadel and Rohit Jaiswal, for their tweets against their film and for claiming that the collections of the Pan-India film, given out by the producers, are fake.

EXCLUSIVE: Kalki 2898 AD makers sue Sumit Kadel & Rohit Jaiswal for Rs. 25 crores for their defamatory tweets on them and Prabhas-starrer

A source exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “Sumit Kadel has received the copy of the legal notice while Rohit Jaiswal should get it by the end of Friday, July 19 or latest by Saturday.”

When asked for more details, the source replied, “Both these individuals infamously known as samosa critics in the industry claimed on their social media accounts that the makers of Kalki 2898 AD are wilfully putting out fake figures. They have been tweeting about it on a regular basis. Their tweets were slanderous and amounted to calling the producers as cheaters.”

The source further said, “The legal notice states that both Sumit Kadel and Rohit Jaiswal will now have to cite their source for the collections of Kalki 2898 AD, which they have given out and which they have claimed are the real earnings. That’s not all. They’ll also have to submit daily collections with a territorial breakup to back up their claim. If they fail to do so within a stipulated time frame, both will be liable to pay the producers a fine of Rs. 25 crores for publishing blatant lies and fake narratives, which have been their hallmark. No wonder they are known as samosa critics.”

A source close to the production house confirmed these developments to Bollywood Hungama.

This is the second time this year that Sumit Kadel has got in the news for the wrong reasons. Earlier this year, during the release of the action entertainer Crakk, its lead actor and producer Vidyut Jammwal wrote about him and the tweet went viral in no time. He wrote, “Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal..”

Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal.. pic.twitter.com/gSkiPlwf4S — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) February 26, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. It is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Also Read: Kalki 2898 AD: Makers share unseen BTS image of Deepika Padukone and Nag Ashwin in an intense conversation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.