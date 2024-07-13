Acclaimed director Siddharth Anand and renowned producer Mahaveer Jain are joining forces to create an international thriller. The upcoming film draws inspiration from the remarkable life of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a global spiritual leader and humanitarian known for his unwavering commitment to peace.

The narrative will center on a pivotal event: Gurudev's successful intervention in Colombia's brutal 52-year civil war, resolving the conflict without resorting to violence. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Latin America, the film will boast an impressive cast and crew, featuring acclaimed international talent.

A Reflection of Unity

The announcement coincides with the recent World Cultural Festival held in Washington D.C. This historic gathering brought together millions from over 180 countries, showcasing the power of unity and peaceful coexistence. The film serves as a continuation of this message, echoing the Indian philosophy of "One World One Family" and Gurudev's unwavering dedication to non-violence.

A Promising Collaboration

Siddharth Anand, known for his work on high-octane films like Pathaan and War, brings his expertise in creating visually stunning narratives to this project. Mahaveer Jain, a respected producer with a diverse filmography, adds his production prowess. Together, they promise to deliver a film that entertains, inspires, and leaves a lasting impact.

