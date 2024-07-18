The Indian Racing Festival, a premier event in the motorsport calendar of India, is gearing up for its highly anticipated 2024 season with a thrilling addition of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. This collaboration marks Arjun’s entry into the motorsport arena as the proud owner of the Delhi franchise, Speed Demons Delhi, under a multi-year agreement.

Arjun Kapoor announced as the owner of Speed Demons Delhi

Building on the momentum from the recent unveiling of the Kolkata team by India's most celebrated captain, Sourav Ganguly, the festival is now set to welcome Arjun Kapoor as the owner of the Delhi team. This significant stride in its expansion strategy underscores Arjun Kapoor's passion for racing and promises to elevate the excitement surrounding the upcoming season of the Indian Racing Festival.

Arjun Kapoor, renowned as a true motorhead and has a huge fascination with cars, has invested in the team of Speed Demons and is said to play a major role in promoting motor racing in Delhi and NCR region. In an official statement made by Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL, he said, “With Arjun Kapoor’s presence the Speed Demons Delhi franchise in the Indian Racing Festival is poised to make a significant impact. Arjun Kapoor's personal passion for motorsports not only aligns perfectly with our objective but also serves as a powerful catalyst to enhance it. His involvement will authentically resonate with enthusiasts, bringing a fresh wave of excitement and engagement to the sport and helping us captivate and inspire a growing community of motorsport aficionados nationwide."

Arjun Kapoor also urged fans to come and watch the races in large numbers and cheer and support the drivers. The actor shared his excitement on his new venture, as he shared, "Ever since I was a young kid I've always been interested in cars and motorsports, and Delhi's love for racing is clear. The Indian Racing Festival, along with our Delhi team, is a great opportunity for young racers and fans. I believe we can discover and support talent that could represent India internationally, making motorsports more popular here." Arjun Kapoor's collaboration with the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is poised to draw in a diverse audience, including Bollywood Celebrities and those from the hinterland.

Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. presents the exhilarating Indian Racing Festival (IRF), a meticulously crafted motorsport extravaganza aimed at captivating India's burgeoning fan base. The festival features eight dynamic city-based teams from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata. From August to November this year, these teams will engage in intense competition, vying for racing glory and the coveted title of champions.

Also Read: Arjun Kapoor gives a peek into his diverse travel bucket list including New York, Dubai; adds THESE Indian destinations

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.