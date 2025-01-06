The movie is expected to be high-octane action drama that will also star Triptii Dimri in the lead role.

Sajid Nadiadwala is gearing up for a spectacular year in 2025, with a remarkable slate of four major releases. While he is already setting the stage for an action-packed release with Deva, he will also be kicking off the year with the shoot schedule of his next, which is already in the pipeline. Not too long ago, we had reported that the actor is reuniting with his Haider filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for a film that will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, along with Triptii Dimri as the leading lady. Confirming the same, Shahid dropped first picture from the sets of this highly-anticipated entertainer.

Shahid Kapoor drops FIRST photo from the sets of Sajid Nadiadwala, Vishal Bhardwaj film

Shahid Kapoor shares photo of the clapperboard of this untitled action drama

The untitled action film began its mahurat shoot on January 6 in Mumbai. Giving a glimpse of the same from the sets, the official Instagram account of Nadiadwala and Grandsons shared a joint post with Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj and captioned it, “A sneak-peek into a spectacular journey that begins today! ??? Stay tuned as the magic unfolds. Straight from the Mahurat shoot!” Speaking of the film, it is expected to be a high-octane action thriller, with a grand release set for December 5, 2025.

For the unversed, in December, Bollywood Hungama had exclusively shared details of the film’s shoot wherein a source revealed their schedule saying, “The first schedule of the film will take place in Ballard Pier in South Mumbai. The makers have constructed a huge set for the film where some major key scenes will be shot. The team of the film plans to shoot here for around 20-25 days. All the main actors of the film will be a part of this schedule.”

More about this untitled actioner

Also starring Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda, this film will explore the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri for the first time. It is said to be a part of an action-packed year for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which also includes Sikandar, Housefull 5, and Baaghi 4. With these releases, Sajid Nadiadwala becomes one of the few producers to have multiple major films lined up for release in 2025, all under his own banner.

