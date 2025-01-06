Megha Chakraborty met Sahil Phull on the sets of her show Kaatelal & Sons where the latter played the role of her husband.

In a dreamy onscreen romance turning off screen, actress Megha Chakraborty and actor Sahil Phull have taken a next major step in their fairytale. Megha, who has become a social media favourite after her highly acclaimed character in the Star Plus show Imlie, has announced her marriage with Sahil on the platform and also posted moments from the picture-perfect beachy proposal.

Imlie actress Megha Chakraborty announces marriage with co-star Sahil Phull; shares proposal pics

Megha Chakraborty shared a special New Year note as he welcomed 2025

This popular star Megha Chakraborty, shared photos from the proposal where the Imlie actress was seen in a beautiful red dress with Sahil Phull in a black suit. It was planned against a picturesque beach backdrop with a neon light sign of ‘Will You Marry Me’ on a massive heart-shaped stand of white roses. Not only did the actress accept the beautiful red bouquet but the couple were also seen cutting a cake after the small ceremony.

Sharing the same, Megha explained about this beautiful moment in her Instagram caption saying, “New Year, New Beginnings”, and added, “As we welcome 2025 with hope and gratitude, We have a special announcement to share—WE’RE GETTING MARRIED! Our journey of love has led us to this beautiful chapter, and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with all of you. Here’s to a year filled with love, laughter, and endless celebrations. Wishing you all a joyful and blessed New Year!”

Sahil Phull also dedicates another post

In another photo shared by the soon-to-be groom, Sahil and his bride-to-be were seen with their friends who also seems to have accompanied them during the proposal. The actor went on to share, “Some moments are just too special to keep to yourself, and I’m so grateful I didn’t have to. When I got down on one knee to ask Megha to spend forever with me, it wasn’t just the two of us—it was all of us. To my amazing friends who were right there cheering, capturing memories, and making this day even more magical, thank you for your love and support.

This journey wouldn’t have been the same without you all by our side. Here’s to friendship, love, and the beginning of a beautiful forever.”, added Phull.

Megha and Sahil to tie the knot in January

Followed by the same, Sahil Phull in an interview with ETimes, also shared details about their wedding. “The wedding is on January 21 in Jammu, which is my hometown and before that, we will have the haldi and other ceremonies. It is going to be a close-knit affair, with just our families and close friends.”

On the work front, Megha Chakraborty recently played the role of Vani in the Colors’ show Mishri.

