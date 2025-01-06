Bhavika Sharma is essaying the character of Savi, the daughter of Sai and Virat Chavan in the ongoing popular Star Plus show.

Bhavika Sharma has been receiving immense love and appreciation for her character Savi Chavan and her chemistry with both - Shakti Arora and Rajat Bharadwaj is also appreciated by the audiences. However, the Star Plus show, despite its good TRPs, has decided to introduce a massive change to keep its fans entertained. Rumours are that Bhavika, however, will not be a part of this and the actress has confirmed the same.

Bhavika Sharma CONFIRMS quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; says, “They will start a new chapter—a new season”

Bhavika Sharma reveals that the entire show is going to undergo a revamp

Amid many changes, the actress has confessed that the show is indeed taking a leap. Further elaborating on it, Bhavika also asserted that she wouldn’t be a part of it. "Yes, we are going ahead with the leap. No, I won't be a part. Nobody is going to be a part of the show," she told Pinkvilla. Further confirming the rumours that the show makers are planning for a new storyline, Bhavika added, “They will start a new chapter—a new season with a different story.” Along with this, the actress shared her excitement about her future. She added, "If I get good offers, why not”.

About Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The popular Star Plus show started off with the journey of Sai Joshi – an aspiring doctor, who is forced to enter a marriage with police officer Virat Chavan, who has pledged his love for another woman – Patralekha. This journey is taken ahead by Savi Chavan, daughter of Virat and Sai who faces her own struggles and challenges when she has to marry Ishaan Bhosle. While the latter dies in tragic incident, she later marries her neighbour in Mumbai, Rajat Thakkar – a man who doesn’t believe in love, to protect his daughter Sai aka Saisha Thakkar.

