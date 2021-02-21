Last year, Bollywood Hungama was the first to inform that Shah Rukh Khan had kicked off the shooting Pathan, an action packed drama. It was after almost two years that the actor had returned to the set after his last release Zero.

While there's a lot of anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan's return to the big screen, fans will have to wait to see him back in action. It will be releasing in 2022.

Shah Rukh Khan has been sporting long hair and will have an edgy look for War director Siddharth Anand's out and out action film. The film is included in YRF’s 50 years slate. Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham are a part of the film.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone play RAW agents with Dimple Kapadia essaying the role of the head of the department. Salman Khan has a cameo in the film as he will appear as Tiger. It will be YRF spy multiverse with Pathan, Tiger and War's Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan coming together.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone to shake a leg in a groovy dance number opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

More Pages: Pathan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.