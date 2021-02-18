Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone to shake a leg in a groovy dance number opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to reunite on-screen with Yash Raj Films’ Pathan. The movie is expected to be a massive hit as it also marks Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback after Zero. While the collaboration got better with John Abraham stepping in as the villain and Salman Khan’s cameo, the fans’ anticipation levels have touched the skies already.

Pathan’s shoot has already begun and Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly shooting for it in Mumbai at the YRF studio for the past 3 days where he also canned a big scale action scene. As per the latest reports, Deepika Padukone will be seen shaking her leg with Shah Rukh Khan in a groovy dance number which will be composed by Vishal and Shekhar. Deepika Padukone will join Shah Rukh Khan on the sets this week where the duo will shoot for the same.

Needless to say, their chemistry always leaves the fans swooning and we’re sure, this time as well, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will leave us all mesmerized.

Also Read: SCOOP: Salman Khan to join Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham at the top of Burj Khalifa for Pathan

