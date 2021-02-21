Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.02.2021 | 5:19 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

WATCH TEASER: Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya to release on April 14, 2022

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon will next be seen starring in horror comedy Bhediya which will be produced by Dinesh Vijan. Marking the third film after Stree and Roohi in the horror comedy genre, the fans are super excited to see Varun Dhawan expand his horizons. Announcing the release date of the film, the makers are elated for their upcoming venture.

WATCH TEASER Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya to release on April 14, 2022

Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram story to give a heads up to his fans about the new announcement coming in regarding his project. Marking a reunion of the Dilwale co-stars, this is the second on-screen collaboration of Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan. The duo will be directed by Amar Kaushik and Bhediya is slated to release on April 14, 2022. Sharing a teaser, Varun Dhawan is seen turning in to a werewolf in the said video.

Take a look at it right here.

Bhediya will also star Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan won’t do any ad shoots over next three months during Bhediya shooting

More Pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jacqueline Fernandez pays Rs. 6.78 lakhs to…

SHOCKING: Priyanka Chopra had signed 4 films…

The White Tiger controversy: Copyright case…

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka…

Priyanka Chopra Jonas launches her brand…

Priyanka Chopra - Rajkummar Rao step back…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification