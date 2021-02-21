John Abraham is set to have three releases in 2021 - Mumbai Saga, Attack, and Satyameva Jayate 2. With the pandemic, majority of the films got delayed by a year. The lockdown halted the productions and the theatres were shut down. Maharashtra government has now given permission of 100 percent capacity in the theatres. Keeping that in mind, Bollywood is set to gear up to get on the feet.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi's multi-starrer Mumbai Saga is getting a theatrical release. According to the sources, "The film was being pitched to have a digital premiere. But, with theatres opening up and given that 100 percent capacity in theatres is permitted, makers of the Mumbai Saga have decided to go for the big-screen release. The film will hit the silver screens on March 19, 2021."

Considering its versatile star cast and Sanjay Gupta’s direction, the film was earlier sold to Amazon Prime Video for Rs. 65 crores.

Sanjay Gupta’s Mumbai Saga, is a period Gangster flick, set in the 80s the film shows the transition from Bombay to Mumbai. It is a Gulshan Kumar presentation and is backed by T-Series and White Feather Films production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sangiita Ahir, and Anuradha Gupta.

