SCOOP: Deepika Padukone has a meaty role in Ranveer Singh starrer 83; features for over 20 minutes

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The much talked about and keenly anticipated Ranveer Singh starrer 83 is gearing up for release on December 24. But before the sports drama, which is based on the 1983 World Cup win, hits the screens, Bollywood Hungama managed to get an inside scoop of what to expect from the Kabir Khan directorial. Contrary to rumours that claim Deepika Padukone has a walk-on role in 83, we can now confirm that the talented Bollywood actress does in fact have a rather meaty role.

“Deepika Padukone has a very important role in 83, she plays Kapil Dev's wife Romi. Besides that, she is also Ranveer's character’s support system and his sounding wall. So, yes Deepika has a major part in 83”, confirms our source. Ask for further details and the source tells Bollywood Hungama, “There were rumours that Deepika is seen in a walk-on role that barely lasts for a few minutes. But that is not the case, she features very prominently in the second half of the film and has a longer than 20-minute role in 83.”

As for the film itself, 83 which has been in the making for the past four years’ hits screens on December 24. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, Deepika Padukone as his wife Romi Bhatia, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Chirag Patil, Dinker Sharma, Nishant Dahiya, and Harrdy Sandhu among others.

Also Read: Makers of Ranveer Singh starrer 83 paid original winning team approx. Rs. 15 cr. to share their stories; Kapil Dev paid around Rs. 5 cr.

More Pages: 83 Box Office Collection , 83 Movie Review

