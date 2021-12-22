Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ began her career in 2003 with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy and Andaaz, and soon emerged as the heartthrob of the nation. In the next 10 years, she proved her worth as an actress by delivering stupendous performances in films of different genres like Aitraaz (2004), Bluffmaster (2005), Don (2006), Fashion (2008), Dostana (2008), Kaminey (2009), 7 Khoon Maaf (2011), Barfi (2012), etc. However, her career took a turn from 2012 after she debuted internationally with the launch of her single ‘In My City’. In 2014, she surprised one and all as she bagged the lead part in the American television series ‘Quantico’. It had three seasons in all and it made Priyanka a household name throughout the world.

Soon, she found herself in various Hollywood films and had a crucial part in the 2017 film Baywatch. The Matrix Resurrections released today worldwide and Priyanka features in this film as well. It is the fourth film in the acclaimed The Matrix franchise and hence, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding the movie. Priyanka’s presence had added to the excitement, even among the Indian fans. A special poster, featuring just Priyanka, was also unveiled and her look got a lot of appreciation.

Sadly, for Priyanka Chopra Jonas fans, her role in The Matrix Resurrections is very, very limited. She is hardly there for around 8-10 minutes and appears only in the second half. In the first half, she can be seen in two shots, each lasting around 1 or 2 seconds. However, she does share screen space with the film’s lead, Keanu Reeves.

In The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka Chopra Jonas essays the role of Sati. Interestingly, this character appears in The Matrix Revolutions (2003), wherein the character was played by the then child artist, Tanveer K. Atwal.

Besides Priyanka Chopra Jonas, another Indian actor, Purab Kohli is also seen in The Matrix Resurrections. His screen time is even more limited and is a blink-and-miss appearance.

The other release of this week is ’83 and it features Deepika Padukone in a similar supporting role, as Kapil Dev’s wife, Romi. There were rumours that Deepika features in the film for just 4-5 minutes. However, she has a 20-minute appearance and is a part of some of the crucial scenes in the second half of ’83.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra pens encouraging post for her daughter ahead of The Matrix Resurrections release - You have earned every ounce of success

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.