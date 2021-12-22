comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.12.2021 | 11:31 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Javed Akhtar files a reply to Kangana Ranaut’s petition to transfer the case

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kangana Ranaut has filed a petition to transfer Javed Akhtar's case from the Andheri magistrate court to another court. Javed Akhtar has now responded to Kangana's court appearance.

Javed Akhtar files a reply to Kangana Ranaut's petition to transfer the case

According to the reports, in her declaration to the court, the actress noted that the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court's order is incorrect since the magistrate used its power without utilizing any judicial thinking. The petition concluded by claiming that justice had been served.

Now, Javed Akhtar has responded through his lawyer, claiming that Kangana has remained in court 11 times since the case was filed. The lawyer went on to say that it is completely false to claim that the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate in Andheri has been ordering the actress to attend all of the hearing dates.

Javed also claimed that the actress is stalling the case by filing many pleas. The lyricist also claimed the summoning on the case was done on February 1, 2021, but Kangana's plea could not be recorded due to her 'deliberate' absence.

The response further said that "compliance with statutory CrPC rules" cannot be construed as "threats" or "bias." It went on to say that the Andheri Magistrate's procedure had been affirmed by both the Sessions Court and the Bombay High Court. The aforementioned courts found no irregularities in the procedure.

According to reports, Javed Akhtar's lawyer would present his case before the court on December 29.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s plea to transfer defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar rejected by Mumbai Court

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: The original 1983 World Cup team…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 declared tax-free…

Vicks India ropes in Ranveer Singh as brand…

TWICE’s Jeongyeon won’t participate in Seoul…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh charged 83 makers Rs.…

83 screen sharing issues continue; Reliance…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification