Last Updated 07.11.2020 | 12:33 PM IST

Scoop: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan!

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After memorable cinematic outings in Major Sahab, Khakee and Satyagraha, the icon of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan and superstar-filmmaker Ajay Devgn are all set to reunite.  Almost seven years after their last movie-outing, these two cinema-veterans will join hands for a thrilling, absolute edge-of-the-seat human-drama titled Mayday.

Scoop: Ajay Devgn to direct Amitabh Bachchan!

It is strongly rumoured that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a pilot. There are no details yet on the Big B's character, which the makers have kept under wraps for the time being. The rest of the cast is still being finalised.

The film is being produced by Ajay Devgn Ffilms.  It is produced and directed by Devgn himself.  His directing the legend, Amitabh Bachchan is a first. Sources say, the project will go on floors this December in Hyderabad after Ajay completes his work on Bhuj.  Bachchan Senior is currently shooting for KBC.

After the massive success of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, we are looking forward to seeing Ajay in yet another spellbinding character.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn to resume shoot for Bhuj – The Pride Of India post Diwali

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

