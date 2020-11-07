Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.11.2020 | 12:15 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Akshay Kumar to endorse PagarBook app?

Bollywood News
BySatish Sundaresan

There is no challenging the saying ‘Punctuality always pays’. And, who better than Akshay Kumar can be a gleaming example of what magic punctuality can do in an individual’s life. Besides being known for doing varied roles, Akshay Kumar is equally known for his punctuality and discipline.

Akshay Kumar to endorse PagarBook app?

As per Bollywood Hungama’s reliable sources, Akshay Kumar is now all set to endorse the ‘PagarBook’, an app that will be offering umbrella solutions for managing employee attendance, work, payment, salary and much more. The source added that one of the main reasons for the makers of the app to choose Akshay Kumar as the face of their brand is his accurate punctuality, which is exactly what the brand’s ideology resonates with. The official announcement of the same, however, is being awaited.

On the film front, Akshay Kumar will be soon seen in the most awaited film Laxmii, in which he will be playing a transgender for the first time in his career. Sharing screen space with him will be the beautiful Kiara Advani. The film is all set to have an OTT release on 9th November 2020.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ahead of Akshay Kumar’s Laxmii release, producer Tusshar Kapoor seeks blessings at Tirupati Balaji

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vijay Raaz to not resume work on Sherni…

Milind Soman booked by Goa Police for…

Shefali Shah makes it to the distinguished…

Priyagold ropes in Kiara Advani as its brand…

Hrithik Roshan in talks to star in an…

Poonam Pandey detained by Goa police for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification