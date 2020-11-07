Actress Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik Chakraborty who was arrested in September in a drugs case linked to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput has sought bail for the third time. He approached a special court citing a Supreme Court order.

It has been almost two months since Showk was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and this is the third time he is applying for bail. Both his earlier bail pleas were rejected by the Special Court and Bombay High Court.

In his new bail application, Showik cited a recent apex court judgement which says that “confessional statements” made to the NCB officials cannot be considered as evidence.

“The Supreme Court, in its recent order rightly held that the officers who are invested with powers under section NDPS Act (pertaining to the current case) are police Officers within the meaning of section 25 of the Evidence Act. As a result, any confessional statement made to them cannot be taken into account in order to convict an accused under the NDPS Act,” Showik said in his plea.

“In view of the apex court’s judgment, there has been an obvious change in circumstance which would warrant a fresh consideration for bail,” the plea, filed through his advocate Satish Maneshinde, said.

Showik has been booked under section 27(A). The plea said that the remand applications produced thus far are completely silent as to any allegation of harbouring of offenders as mentioned under Section 27A of the NDPS Act. Showik reiterated in the plea that he has been falsely implicated in the case.

Meanwhile, NCB had alleged that Rhea and Showik used to facilitate drug deliveries and payment through credit cards, cash and other payment gateways. Rhea was released on bail last month.

