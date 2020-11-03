The past eight months have been very difficult on all of us with the sudden lockdown due to the pandemic. With the businesses and films resuming their work steadily, there are a lot of safety precautions that need to be put in place before they handle a big crew without anyone contracting the virus. Ajay Devgn has not resumed shoot yet and has been planning a 12-day schedule for his upcoming film Bhuj – The Pride Of India. As per the reports, Ajay Devgn will accompany Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar on this 12-day schedule to can a few dramatic scenes and fight sequences.

The team is currently on a recce for a location safe enough to shoot the remaining portions of the film and the shoot is likely to resume after Diwali. The final schedule will kick-off once Sanjay Dutt is back from his family vacation from Dubai and the makers will call in Sonakshi Sinha and Nora Fatehi for their final patchwork. The director plans to keep all the safety measures in place and is excited to be back on the sets. Bhuj – The Pride Of India is a period war drama that will have an ample amount of action sequences and drama with Ajay Devgn playing the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik.

Like many other films this year, this Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonakshi Sinha starrer is set of an OTT release.

