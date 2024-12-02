In the wake of Vikrant Massey’s shocking announcement to step away from acting, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta shared his thoughts on social media, offering a perspective on the actor's bold decision. The director took to X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the courage behind Massey’s move, drawing a parallel with another renowned filmmaker, Hansal Mehta.

Sanjay Gupta’s Heartfelt Thoughts on Vikrant Massey’s Break

In a series of tweets, Sanjay Gupta expressed admiration for Vikrant Massey’s decision to take a break from his thriving career, acknowledging the challenges actors face when they choose to step away from the spotlight. He began by recounting Hansal Mehta’s own break from the film industry, sharing that in 2008, Mehta left Mumbai and moved to a small village in Lonavala to reconnect with himself.

The Guts It Takes to Step Away

“Do you realize the guts it takes to do that? To walk away from it all despite having a family to look after and the possibility of never directing again? It takes guts, resilience, and an insane amount of belief in yourself,” Gupta added.

Vikrant Massey’s Retirement: A Personal Decision

Gupta drew a parallel between Mehta’s story and Vikrant Massey’s current situation, recognizing the personal sacrifices behind the actor’s decision. “In a way, Vikrant Massey is doing the same. In these times of competition, insecurity, jealousy, and rivalry, it takes guts for an actor to take a break and focus on his duties as a father, a husband, and a son. He should be lauded, not criticized,” Gupta concluded.

Vikrant Massey’s Unexpected Announcement

Earlier this week, Vikrant Massey shocked fans with an emotional post on Instagram, announcing his retirement from acting. The actor, who has received praise for his performances in films such as 12th Fail, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Report, explained that he would step away from the industry to focus on his family. Massey wrote, "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realize it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor." He added that he would meet fans for “one last time” in 2025, with the message, “Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

