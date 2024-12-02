The musical drama returns with Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as Radhe and Tamanna, joined by Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Season two introduces new characters played by Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Yashaswini Dayama.

Bandish Bandits Season 2 to premiere on Prime Video globally on December 13, watch trailer

Prime Video unveiled the trailer for its upcoming musical drama series Bandish Bandits Season 2. Continuing from Season 1, the new season follows Radhe and the Rathod family as they work to preserve their musical heritage after Pandit Ji’s passing, while Tamanna pursues her journey at a prestigious music school. The season concludes with the India Band Championship, where Radhe and Tamanna's bands compete, navigating personal ambitions and family legacies. Directed by Anand Tiwari and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra, the series features Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and new additions Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar. Bandish Bandits Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on December 13 in India and over 240 countries and territories.

“Bandish Bandits is a story that has deeply resonated with me and will always be close to my heart,” said creator and director, Anand Tiwari. “After the universal acclaim and appreciation, we received for the first season, we knew that we had to up the ante for season two – and it’s an endeavour I can proudly say, the entire cast and crew have been fully committed to. This season we have pushed the boundaries and strived to tell a story that is rooted, relatable and immensely engaging. I’m grateful to have the most collaborative team of actors and technicians working on this series, and I am looking forward to the premiere of this much-awaited season on December 13 on Prime Video in India and across the world.”

“For me, stepping into the shoes of Radhe is like coming home after a long day. It is a character I am grateful to have played for several reasons, most importantly, how much it has taught me as an actor and a person,” said actor Ritwik Bhowmik. “With the second season we see Radhe really grow into his own and embrace the responsibility of keeping his family’s traditions and legacy alive in an increasingly fast-paced and modern world while navigating his relationship with Tamanna. It has been an extremely rewarding journey and I am honoured to have had the opportunity once again, to work with such a talentedcast and crew. I am thrilled that we’re finally ready to bring the eagerly awaited second season of Bandish Bandits to our audiences on Prime Video globally and hope it continues to strike a chord.”

“Stepping back into Tamanna’s world for the upcoming season of Bandish Bandits feels like reconnecting with an old friend. She has grown, matured in ways I didn’t anticipate. Tamanna goes through so much in her life, and it’s been thrilling to convey the depth of her emotions pain, love, anger, resentment all shaped by the situations she faces.” said actor Shreya Chaudhry. “There’s something deeply special about playing a character who is chasing her dreams while navigating love and the pressures of legacy—it mirrors the journey so many of us go through. It has been an absolute honour to watch and learn from the series’ incredible cast and I hope this season inspires people to believe in the beauty of their passion, just as it has reminded me of my own.”

