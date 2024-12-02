SHOCKING! Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37: “Coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time”

In a move that has left fans stunned, acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey announced his retirement from acting at the age of 37. Known for his versatile performances in films like 12th Fail, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Report, Vikrant shared the unexpected news through an emotional note on Instagram, where he also hinted at stepping away to focus on his personal life.

SHOCKING! Vikrant Massey announces retirement from acting at 37: “Coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time”

Vikrant Massey’s Announcement

The actor wrote in his Instagram post: "The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor."

He added, "So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Fans React with Mixed Emotions

Vikrant’s announcement has sparked an outpouring of reactions from his followers, with many expressing disbelief and urging him to reconsider. One fan commented, "I hope it's not true." Another wrote, "Fill your cup then be back." A more emotional response read, "Why do you want to become the next Imran Khan of Bollywood? We already lost one of the finest actors just because he chose family." Others highlighted his career trajectory, saying, "Bro, you are at peak...why do you think like this?"

What’s Next for Vikrant Massey?

Reports suggest that Vikrant is currently wrapping up two final projects—Yaar Jigri and Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan—slated for release in 2025. These films will mark the culmination of a stellar acting journey that began in television before extending to cinema and OTT platforms.

Also Read: IFFI 2024 closing ceremony: Vikrant Massey honoured with Indian Film Personality Of The Year award; Pushpa 2 team promises: “It’s not just action driven; also an EXTREMELY emotional ride”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.