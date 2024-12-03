Nargis Fakhri and her family are currently being dragged into a major controversy after the Rockstar actress’ sister got taken into custody on the heinous charge of murder. Reports suggest that Aliya Fakhri apparently set her ex-boyfriend Edward Jacob’s house on fire in a fit of rage which has led to his demise along with the death of his friend Anastasia Star Ettienne. The police officials, according to this report, have confirmed Aliya to be behind the incident and have denied her bail.

Nargis Fakhri’s sister Aliya Fakhri gets taken into custody after she is charged with murder of ex-boyfriend

District Attorney Melinda Katz was quoted in Daily News saying, “This defendant maliciously ended the lives of two people by setting a fire that trapped a man and woman in a raging inferno. The victims tragically died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries”. Along with that reports have also shared the reaction of both side of families along with a statement from a witness. While Jacob’s mother confirmed to the post that Edward and Aliya broke up about a year ago and that the latter continued to showcase her interest in Jacob, she also mentioned that Edward and Anastasia were ‘just friends’.

A pivotal witness came to the forefront after this incident who insisted that even though Anastasia was rescued, she went back into the house to save Jacob. As per the reports, this witness, who seems to be a friend of Edward and Star seems to have been present at the crime scene during the incident and was quoted saying, “We had to jump over it to escape. Star jumped over with me, but then she went back in to save”. Furthermore, the witness also shared opinion on Aliya and Jacob’s relationship, calling it ‘abusive’. “It was an abusive relationship. She had told everyone before that she was going to burn his house down, that she was going to kill him. We just laughed it off," the witness added.

The house in question which was burnt down was a two-storey garage where Jacob and Anastasia died from smoke inhalation and thermal injuries. Actress Nargis Fakhri, who is expected to be shooting for Housefull 5 with Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, has not commented on the matter. Whereas, her mother insisted on her other daughter’s innocence. According to multiple media outlets, she said, “I don’t think she would be killing someone. She was a person who was caring for everybody. She tried to help everybody”.

