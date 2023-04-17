The upcoming Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has received a UA (Parental Guidance) certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film, which stars a talented ensemble cast, is set to hit theatres on April 21, 2023. Besides this, the Salman Khan starrer’s run time has also been announced, with the film clocking in at a runtime of 2 hours and 24 minutes and 25 seconds.

Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan certified UA by CBFC with 144-minute runtime

The makers of KBKJ dropped the trailer earlier this month, on April 10 after releasing a couple of songs from the film. The film's trailer has left fans excited, whereas a section of moviegoers quickly drew similarities between Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Ajith’s 2014 release, Veeram. Amid all the discussion around Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of Veeram, the director of the film, Farhad Samji, shared his opinion on the same during an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Hungama.

“I wouldn’t call it a remake. Nor would I call it an adaptation. I would say it is a completely new experience. We’ve made our film as we thought it should be made. Those who have seen Veeram would see our film as an independent experience,” asserted Samji.

Talking about the film, the ensemble star cast also includes Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar, along with Salman Khan in the lead. It is worth mentioning here that, Khan will be returning to his Eid release after four years.

Also Read: I won’t call Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan a remake of Veeram, says director Farhad Samji

More Pages: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.