Shobitam, an ethnic wear brand that focuses on celebrating the elegance and legacy of Indian handlooms globally, today announced the association of renowned actor Vidya Balan as a brand ambassador. As one of India’s most credible voices, Vidya has always supported the traditional art of handlooms, encouraging local artisans from across the nation. Vidya is universally credited for bringing the saree back to the red carpet, making it cool and relevant for a new generation. She has made an immense contribution to social initiatives that cater to the empowerment and livelihood of traditional handloom weavers.

Sharing thoughts on this partnership, Vidya Balan said “I have been forever in awe of the rich tradition of Indian handlooms, and I am glad to associate with a brand that shares the same passion. Shobitam is a leading ethnic fashion brand and I love the beautiful sarees and ethnic wear that they offer to customers. As a brand ambassador, I am pleased to support the vision of Shobitam to work closely with our talented weavers to deliver unique creations with Silk Mark Certified quality to customers globally. Together, we look forward to creating products which truly stand out in quality, variety, value, and service.

This strategic alliance is expected to create pathways for customer acquisition with the Indian diaspora both within India and globally, facilitate rapid growth and help solidify Shobitam’s position as a world class ethnic wear brand from India to the world as per an official statement by the brand.

Talking about this association, Aparna Thyagarajan, Co-founder at Shobitam said, “We are excited to have Vidya come on board as our brand ambassador, as we look forward to growing our brand connect with our customers globally. Vidya is an influential icon who perfectly embodies the saree drapes and resonates well with the brand ethos of Shobitam, with her real and approachable persona. This partnership is an important milestone as we continue to build Shobitam into a cherished brand that stands for finest selections of ethnic fashion with exceptional quality, delivery, value and 5 star service.”

