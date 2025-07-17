Aditya Chopra’s Yash Raj Films (YRF) and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have been two of the most respected production houses of Indian Cinema and have always been each other’s support. Karan Johar started his career with Aditya Chopra; for a long time, YRF distributed films of Dharma and hence, their bond goes back a long way. Hence, both banners have never released their film on the same day. As a result, July 18, 2025, is a landmark date for films backed by these banners, which will be clashing in cinemas for the first time ever.

Saiyaara vs Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3: Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions CLASH for the first time ever; limited shows of Mohit Suri-directorial in Gaiety-Galaxy raises eyebrows

Saiyaara, produced by Yash Raj Films, will be released on July 18. Meanwhile, the Marathi comic caper, Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3, also arrives in theatres on the same day. The film is presented by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions and is also distributing it worldwide.

In fact, the Marathi film has given a tough fight to the Mohit Suri-directorial in some areas, though Saiyaara has an upper hand in terms of the advance booking. In Mumbai’s Dadar, a predominantly Maharashtrian locality, Saiyaara has limited shows. In cinemas like Plaza and Gold, Saiyaara will not play in any show at all. Plaza will play Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3 four shows a day. As for Gold, it has accommodated Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3 in 4 shows and given one show to Sant Tukaram. However, in Chitra, its vice versa as the newly-renovated cinema hall will play 4 shows of Saiyaara and one show of Ye Re Ye Re Paisa 3. The plans at Dadar’s fourth theatre, Inox Nakshatra, are yet to open for next week at the time of publishing this article.

As per reports, YRF tried to go for limited showcasing for Saiyaara but looking at the extraordinary response and as per the demand from exhibitors, its shows have been increased considerably in theatres and multiplexes across the country. However, what has bewildered the trade, industry and even moviegoers is the limited showcasing of the film in Mumbai’s G7 theatre, popularly known as Gaiety-Galaxy.

Usually, a film like Saiyaara would play with 4 shows a day in Gaiety or Galaxy. But the musical saga has been allotted only 2 shows in Galaxy, at 6:30 pm and 9:30 pm. On the other hand, a film like Nikita Roy, which has extremely limited awareness and buzz, has been given four shows a day, that too, in Gaiety, which is a bigger theatre than Galaxy! Maalik, which has flopped in Week 1, will be continued with the balance two shows in Galaxy, at 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm.

A trade expert said, “The bookings in both shows of Saiyaara at Galaxy on Friday are great and there’s no doubt that it’ll get sold out. This is an apt film for its target audience and ideally, it should have played in the matinee and noon show as well. Let’s hope the situation changes from Saturday.”

