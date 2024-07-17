The list includes a mix of South and Hindi movies which released recently on the streaming platform.

Netflix’s Global Top 10 Films (Non-English) features four films from India for the week spanning July 8- July 14. Garnering close to 11 million views in total, these four Indian films are Rajkummar Rao's inspirational biographical drama, Srikanth which is on the third spot, Vijay Sethupathi's Tamil-language action crime thriller, Maharaja on number 4, the adventurous ensemble comedy, Wild Wild Punjab on number 6 and YRF's period drama based on true events, Maharaj at number 10.

This feat highlights the global appeal and growing love for Indian stories all over the world. Each Indian film featured on the list spans diverse genres- from an out and out comedy set in Punjab, an inspirational story of losses and wins, an action-packed thriller to a periodic drama featuring a landmark court case. What's obvious is that the appetite for Indian stories is huge and will only continue to grow irrespective of genre, language and geography.

About Srikanth

Inspired by the real-life story of a visually-impaired industrialist and the founder of Bollant Industries, Srikanth features Rajkummar Rao in the title role and is directed by Tushar Hiranandani. It also stars Jyothika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar in key roles.

About Maharaja

Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the title role, alongside Anurag Kashyap, Sachana Namidass, Mamta Mohandas, Natarajan Subramaniam, Abhirami Gopikumar, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, Manikandan, Singampuli and Bharathiraja in key roles. Maharaja revolves around a barber who tells the cops that his Lakshmi, an iron dustbin, is missing after his home gets burglarized, but the cops begin to suspect his true intentions.

About Wild Wild Punjab

Wild Wild Punjab is a 2024 Indian Hindi-language comedy film directed by Simarpreet Singh and stars Varun Sharma, Jassie Gill, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh, Patralekha Paul and Ishita Raj Sharma. It was released on Netflix last week on July 10, 2024.

About Maharaj

Marking the debut of Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan, Maharaj, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey and Sharvari is inspired by real-life events of the Maharaj Libel Case of 1862 and based on Saurabh Shah's novel about the case.

