In their bid to amplify and augment their product to the extreme, the makers of the new version of the Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Sunny Deol have turned the product into the most expensive entertainment content of all times.

Taran Adarsh and Suneel Darshan react on Ramayana being the most expensive Indian film at a budget of Rs. 4000 crores

Trade guru Taran Adarsh had this to say: “It’s a bit too early to comment on the final budget of Ramayana. Frankly, that’s a question best answered by the producer himself, especially when it comes to how he plans to recover the massive costs involved. That said, I genuinely believe Ramayana is an ambitious project, envisioned for a global audience. Based on a seven-minute clip I had the opportunity to watch, I must say I’m extremely impressed. The first part is currently in post-production, with its release slated for Diwali 2026. However, the release strategy remains under wraps. Whether it will open across the globe like a major Hollywood film remains to be seen. As I said – let’s wait and watch. We’ll know a lot more about the film as the release date draws closer.”

Ramayana, which is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious and steeply-budgeted projects in the history of Indian cinema.

Producer-director Suneel Darshan said, “Producer Namit Naresh Malhotra of Prime Focus is an ‘out of the box’ visionary. He is looking to create a mega-movie and being amongst the topmost digital studios in the world he’s out to explore an audience-market that transcends barriers. Let’s wish him and his team and collaborators a magnum opus.”

