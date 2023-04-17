The high-octane entertainer Chatrapathi, that is a remake of S.S. Rajamouli and Prabhas film by the same name (2005), is expected to be a big project for leading man Sreenivas Bellamkonda. The South actor is making his big debut and the film is expected to be mounted on a huge scale. While there has been ample buzz around its female lead that has surfacing after the teaser, it seems that the makers have found its leading lady in Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Nushrratt Bharuccha bags Chatrapathi opposite Sreenivas Bellamkonda

The new pairing of Nushrratt Bharuccha and Sreenivas Bellamkonda for the Hindi version of Chatrapathi has garnered a lot of excitement. And as for Nushratt, we will get to see her in a never-seen-before avatar. Talking about her role in the film, Nushrratt said, "I am excited, but I also have goosebumps. This is my first Pan India action drama, and I couldn't have asked for anything better than a film like Chatrapathi. I am so thrilled to have worked with a team of such brilliant technicians and an amazing co-star, Sreenivas."

Further, co-actor Sreenivas added, "Working with Nushrratt has been great. It was very easy to share the camaraderie, and it is all thanks to her for making me feel comfortable in my first Bollywood film. Chatrapathi is very special to us, and we only hope the audience likes it. I am excited for the 12th of May."

Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios is presenting Chatrapathi, directed by V.V.Vinayak and is written by V. Vijayendra Prasad. The movie promises to be a thrilling cinematic experience with its adrenaline pumping action scenes, engaging storyline, along with a talented cast and crew. It also stars Bhagyashree, Sharad Kelkar and Karan Singh Chabra in pivotal roles. It releases nationwide on the May 12, 2023.

Also Read: Chatrapathi: Hindi remake of SS Rajamouli and Prabhas’ project starring Bellamkonda Srinivas to release on May 12, 2023

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.