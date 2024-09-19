The Bandra police arrested a 21-year-old man, identified as Ujjair Faiz Mohiuddin, for allegedly breaching actor Salman Khan’s security convoy. The incident occurred on the night of Tuesday, September 18, between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments, as the biker followed Khan's convoy at high speed on a two-wheeler. Despite multiple warnings from Salman Khan’s security personnel, Mohiuddin persisted in his approach.

Breach in Security Convoy

According to reports, the incident took place between 12:15 am and 12:25 am when Mohiuddin reportedly attempted to reach Salman Khan’s vehicle. Despite the security team’s repeated attempts to warn him, the 21-year-old biker did not comply. As a result, Khan’s security personnel eventually apprehended Mohiuddin and handed him over to the Bandra police.

Legal Actions Taken

The police have registered a case against Mohiuddin under sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. It was revealed during the investigation that the accused is a student residing near Rizvi College in Bandra West.

Previous Incident Involving Salman Khan's Father

It is worth mentioning here that just a day later on Wednesday morning, Salman Khan’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, faced a potential threat. According to reports, two individuals approached Salim Khan during his routine morning walk. One of the men, while riding a scooty, allegedly made a remark referring to notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, stating, “Lawrence Bishnoi ko bheju kya?” before driving off.

Following Salim Khan’s complaint, the police tracked down the duo through CCTV footage and arrested them. Upon questioning, the man revealed that he had carried out the act to impress his girlfriend. The police have registered a case against the two under sections 353(2) (statement conducing to public mischief), 292 (nuisance not otherwise provided for), and 3(5) (general explanation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Bandra police station.

