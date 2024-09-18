Singham Again will mark the return of Ajay Devgn as the honest cop Bajirao Singham along with Kareena Kapoor Khan as his wife Avni Singham.

Ever since its announcement, Singham Again has garnered eyeballs for its extensive star cast. Apart from marking the return of Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the leads, the film will feature several special cameos giving deeper insight into the ambitious world of Rohit Shetty Copverse aka Cop Universe. Meanwhile, denying rumours of a delay in the release date, recent reports have confirmed that Singham Again will indeed be releasing during Diwali.

Singham Again to NOT get postponed; Diwali release gets confirmed

Readers would be aware that Singham Again was initially scheduled to release during Independence Day, but Ajay Devgn revealed that the work on the film was not completed which led to the makers pushing the release date to Diwali. However, recently, the reports of the film being delayed started resurfacing since it is expected to clash with another much-anticipated film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. But current reports have insisted that the makers are planning to retain the release date during Diwali despite the clash. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to social media to confirm the details adding, “#SinghamAgain is NOT getting postponed... Nor is it shifting to a new date... Arriving THIS #Diwali...” In the same post, he also announced that an official statement will be released by the makers soon.

#BreakingNews... 'SINGHAM AGAIN' *NOT* SHIFTING AHEAD... DIWALI RELEASE CONFIRMED... Okay, let's come to the point right away... #SinghamAgain is NOT getting postponed... Nor is it shifting to a new date... Arriving THIS #Diwali... An official statement is expected soon. YES,… pic.twitter.com/4unMOswNZG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 18, 2024



Coming to Singham Again, the film features an extensive ensemble cast and presents Arjun Kapoor, for the first time, as the lead antagonist. The film will also include interesting cameos by Ranveer Singh as police officer Simba, Akshay Kumar as office Sooryavanshi, Deepika Padukone as IPS officer Shakti Shetty aka Lady Singham, and Tiger Shroff as ACP Satya. This cop action entertainer is expected to be one of the key films in the Rohit Shetty copverse as it introduces new characters from this ambitious universe.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyyaa 3 will not only mark the return of Kartik Aaryan as Rooh Baba but will also feature Vidya Balan from the first film of the franchise. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit, among others. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the horror comedy is produced by T-Series.

