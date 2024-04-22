Giving a short glimpse of the incident which took place in the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near the Godhra railway station in the Indian state of Gujarat, the teaser of The Sabarmati Report created a buzz. The teaser made the audience craving for more and without much delay, the makers finally announced the release date, marking the film's arrival in the cinemas on August 2, 2024.

The Sabarmati Report to be released on August 2, 2024

The teaser of The Sabarmati Report gave a glimpse of the unknown facts that had been hidden for 22 years, after the distressful incident took place in Sabarmati Express. It indeed left the audience talking about it in no time. While the teaser raised the excitement for its release to an all-time high, the makers have now brought a thrilling announcement of its release date. The highly anticipated The Sabarmati Report has locked its release on August 2, 2024.

The makers, Balaji Motion Pictures, while submitting the film for the censor certificate, they had got a call regarding changing the release date as they may face problems due to Aachar Sanhita in India so they decided to go ahead with August 2, 2024. Well, this has indeed piqued the excitement a notch higher, and as the release date of the film has been announced, the trailer is eagerly awaited.

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd presents, A Vikir Films Production, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Ranjan Chandel and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The film will be released on 2nd August 2024.

