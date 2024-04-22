Actor Amitabh Bachchan, currently in the spotlight for his role in Nag Ashwin's sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, has made headlines once again, this time for a significant real estate investment. Bachchan recently acquired a sprawling 20-acre plot of land in Alibaug, Maharashtra, valued at Rs 10 crore. The transaction, reportedly finalised last week, marks yet another strategic property purchase by the iconic actor.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, Big B’s acquisition was from The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a renowned real estate developer. The purchase is linked to a project named A Alibaug, which was officially launched in April 2023.

This isn't Amitabh’s first venture into real estate with HoABL. Earlier, the star invested in a plot within The Sarayu, a prestigious 7-star mixed-use enclave located in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, also developed by HoABL. The value of this property was estimated at Rs 14.5 crore. Situated just 15 minutes away from the famous temple, this project is scheduled for completion by March 2028 and is anticipated to feature a lavish five-star palace hotel.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the anticipation for Kalki 2898 AD continues to build, with Amitabh’s character being introduced in a recent teaser released by the film's makers. The teaser showcases Bachchan in the role of the immortal Ashwatthama. Alongside him, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in lead roles. The makers are expected to announce the release date today.

