Last week, Bollywood Hungama reported that due to the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, a couple of films are expected to change their release dates. Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani and Amitabh Bachchan, was all set to release on May 9. But due to the elections on May 13 in the home state of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it is now expected to be released on May-end or June. Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff, which was to release on May 31 has also vacated the spot. And now one more film - The Sabarmati Report - has been pushed.

BREAKING: The Sabarmati Report delayed due to Censor issues; expected to release after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers applied for a certificate at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Its Examining Committee saw the film and had objections to certain scenes. Also, fearing that it might violate the model code of conduct as laid down by the Election Commission of India, it has been advised that it should be released after the last phase of elections, which will take place on June 1.”

Another source said, “The CBFC’s reservation was that certain moments in the film can hurt the sentiments of a section of the moviegoers. Hence, the team of the film might reshoot the sequence.”

The Sabarmati Report was all set to release on May 3 and it now remains to be seen when it’ll hit the theatres. Starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, it is a political thriller about two reporters investigating the burning of the Sabarmati Express at Godhra on February 27, 2002. It is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan and directed by Ranjan Chandel.

With The Sabarmati Report postponed, there’s no other major Hindi film lined up on May 3. It seems to be a dry May as most releases don’t seem to be huge money spinners unless they surprise. The next major release is the Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Mr And Mrs Mahi on May 31.

Also Read: The Sabarmati Report teaser out: Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra starrer investigates Godhra incident

More Pages: The Sabarmati Report Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.