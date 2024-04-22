The highly anticipated reality show Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is confirmed to premiere in the first week of June 2024

Get ready for drama and entertainment as Bigg Boss OTT is returning for a third season! After speculation about its cancellation, the popular reality show is confirmed to premiere in the first week of June 2024. However, there's a significant change for viewers this time around.

Unlike the previous two seasons, which were free to stream on JioCinema, Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 will be a paid service. This means viewers will need to subscribe to a specific plan on JioCinema to access the live feed and episodes. The official announcement regarding the paid model is expected on April 25, alongside JioCinema's content slate for the year.

While details about the exact subscription cost and plan options remain undisclosed, the news has generated excitement among fans. Construction of the Bigg Boss OTT set is already underway, but there's no confirmation yet on whether Salman Khan will return as the host.

Speculations are rife about the potential contestants for Bigg Boss OTT Season 3. Names like Vicky Jain, Maxtern, Thugesh, Shehzada Dhami, Pratiksha Honmukhe, Sreerama Chandra, Sheezan Khan, and Arhaan Behll are doing the rounds. However, the official list remains under wraps.

Having said that it is worth mentioning here that the producers of Bigg Boss OTT 3 have removed their announcement post about the upcoming season after the house firing incident. For the unversed, on April 14, gunshots were fired outside Salman's residence at Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. Endemol Shine India, the production company behind Bigg Boss, used their official Instagram to share news of the new season.

