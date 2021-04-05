Actor Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with COVID-19 amid the shooting of Ram Setu. The actor was supposed to continue the shoot in Madh Island, Mumbai on April 5. Along with him, 100 junior artists were supposed to join the shoot.

According to the reports, producer Vikram Malhotra made it mandatory for everyone to get tested before arriving on the sets of Ram Setu. Now, it is being reported that 45 junior artists from the 100 have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Akshay Kumar revealed in a note that he had contracted coronavirus. “I wish to inform everyone that, earlier this morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have immediately isolated myself. I am under home quarantine and have sought necessary medical care,” he wrote.

“I would sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me get themselves tested and take care. Back in action soon!” he said.

Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. Aamir Khan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others have contracted coronavirus. Some have now gotten better whereas some are in recovery.

