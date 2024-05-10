comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 10.05.2024 | 1:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji Indian 2 Chandu Champion Kalki 2898 AD Ulajh
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Karan Johar shares heartfelt gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: “Thank you for convincing me”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karan Johar shares heartfelt gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: “Thank you for convincing me”

en Bollywood News Karan Johar shares heartfelt gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: “Thank you for convincing me”

Karan Johar reflects on his journey as a filmmaker, expressing profound appreciation for the pivotal role played by Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra in shaping his career.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karan Johar, acclaimed for his exceptional filmmaking prowess, recently took to social media to express heartfelt gratitude to industry icons Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Sharing a nostalgic throwback photo from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Johar reminisced about the invaluable mentorship and support he received from Khan and Chopra throughout his journey as a filmmaker. The heartfelt message serves as a poignant acknowledgment of their instrumental role in inspiring Johar to pursue his passion for storytelling.

Karan Johar shares heartfelt gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: "Thank you for convincing me"

Karan Johar shares heartfelt gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: “Thank you for convincing me”

In the monochrome still shared by Karan Johar, captured during the filming of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, the filmmaker is seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji engaged in conversation. Johar's heartfelt message accompanying the photo expresses his gratitude to Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for instilling in him the confidence to embark on his filmmaking journey. He reflects on the profound impact of their guidance and encouragement, crediting them for recognizing his potential as a storyteller.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In a candid interview with PTI, Karan Johar delved deeper into the influence of Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra on his career trajectory. Describing them as the "two pillars" who played a pivotal role in shaping his journey in cinema, he said, “It was also part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. Two pillars, two reasons why I sit here today. They acknowledged something about me that I didn’t see in myself. I will always be grateful to them for that. The rest was a lot of just passion… I may have been as sincere as I was. But what happens when you don’t have people who are in powerful positions like that? You can make it entirely on your own still because your belief system can be strong enough to combat all odds.”

Karan Johar's association with Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan dates to his early days in the industry, where he contributed to the success of Chopra's iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and later directed Khan in his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The enduring bond forged through collaboration and mentorship underscores the profound impact of fostering talent within the film fraternity. Johar's heartfelt tribute stands as a testament to the enduring influence of mentorship and camaraderie in shaping the landscape of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Karan Johar slams comedian for mimicking him in poor taste: “When your own industry can disrespect…”

More Pages: Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Box Office Collection , Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty, Pooja Hegde to…

Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana sign…

Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post amid exit…

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies…

Bhumi Pednekar's Bhakshak finds a place in…

Nakuul Mehta to star in Karan Johar's next,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification