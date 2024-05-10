Karan Johar, acclaimed for his exceptional filmmaking prowess, recently took to social media to express heartfelt gratitude to industry icons Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra. Sharing a nostalgic throwback photo from the sets of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, Johar reminisced about the invaluable mentorship and support he received from Khan and Chopra throughout his journey as a filmmaker. The heartfelt message serves as a poignant acknowledgment of their instrumental role in inspiring Johar to pursue his passion for storytelling.

Karan Johar shares heartfelt gratitude towards Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra: “Thank you for convincing me”

In the monochrome still shared by Karan Johar, captured during the filming of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, the filmmaker is seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji engaged in conversation. Johar's heartfelt message accompanying the photo expresses his gratitude to Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan for instilling in him the confidence to embark on his filmmaking journey. He reflects on the profound impact of their guidance and encouragement, crediting them for recognizing his potential as a storyteller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

In a candid interview with PTI, Karan Johar delved deeper into the influence of Shah Rukh Khan and Aditya Chopra on his career trajectory. Describing them as the "two pillars" who played a pivotal role in shaping his journey in cinema, he said, “It was also part of my destiny to have met Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan. Two pillars, two reasons why I sit here today. They acknowledged something about me that I didn’t see in myself. I will always be grateful to them for that. The rest was a lot of just passion… I may have been as sincere as I was. But what happens when you don’t have people who are in powerful positions like that? You can make it entirely on your own still because your belief system can be strong enough to combat all odds.”

Karan Johar's association with Aditya Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan dates to his early days in the industry, where he contributed to the success of Chopra's iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and later directed Khan in his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The enduring bond forged through collaboration and mentorship underscores the profound impact of fostering talent within the film fraternity. Johar's heartfelt tribute stands as a testament to the enduring influence of mentorship and camaraderie in shaping the landscape of Indian cinema.

Also Read: Karan Johar slams comedian for mimicking him in poor taste: “When your own industry can disrespect…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.