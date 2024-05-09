comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post amid exit from Yash starrer Toxic: “I prefer to be paid…”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post amid exit from Yash starrer Toxic: “I prefer to be paid…”

en Bollywood News Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post amid exit from Yash starrer Toxic: “I prefer to be paid…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan sparks speculation with a cryptic Instagram post following reports of her departure from Geetu Mohandas' directorial venture Toxic.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amidst swirling rumours surrounding Kareena Kapoor Khan's exit from Geetu Mohandas' directorial project, Toxic, the actress recently took to her Instagram story to share a cryptic post. The enigmatic message, echoing sentiments of preferring privacy over visibility, has left fans speculating about the reasons behind her departure.

Kareena Kapoor shares cryptic post amid exit from Yash starrer Toxic: “I prefer to be paid…”

In the Instagram story, Kareena reshared a reel emphasizing the value of privacy and being "hard to reach." The post read, “I have no desire to be seen often. I prefer to be paid, hard to reach, and out of sight.” Accompanying the reel, Kareena wrote, “Why does this sound so familiar,” punctuated with a victory emoji and a laughing emoji.

Additionally, Kareena Kapoor Khan's involvement in Yash's upcoming project, Toxic, has also come under scrutiny. Reports circulating in the industry suggest that the Bollywood sensation has withdrawn from the film due to purported date-related issues. While speculation abounds regarding potential financial disparities and scheduling conflicts, neither Kareena nor the production team has issued an official statement addressing the matter.

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding Kareena Kapoor Khan's involvement in Toxic, the casting of the highly anticipated film undergoes speculation and intrigue. With no official confirmation from either Kareena or the production team, fans eagerly await further developments regarding the project's casting dynamics.

Also Read: Nayanthara in talks with makers of Yash starrer Toxic: Report

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

