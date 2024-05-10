comscore
Prabhas joins Akshay Kumar in Vishnu Manchu's epic actioner Kannappa, elevating it to a Pan-India project

Prabhas joins Akshay Kumar in Vishnu Manchu’s epic actioner Kannappa, elevating it to a Pan-India project

The star-studded cast of Kannappa expands as Prabhas joins forces with Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and others in this grand cinematic venture.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Amidst much anticipation, Prabhas, the renowned actor from the south, steps into the realm of Vishnu Manchu's ambitious project, Kannappa. His addition to the ensemble cast, which already boasts the likes of Akshay Kumar, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Brahmanandam, amplifying the film's Pan-Indian appeal and magnitude.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa intricately weaves the tale of Bhakta Kannappa's unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva, promising a cinematic journey of epic proportions.

Vishnu Manchu, the visionary behind Kannappa, expresses his delight at Prabhas's involvement, highlighting the actor's dedication and versatility. He remarked, “With my dear friend Prabhas onboard, Kannappa emerges as a true Pan-Indian magnum opus, uniting stars from diverse linguistic backgrounds.” The synergy between Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, and Mohanlal reinforces the film's status as a cultural phenomenon transcending regional boundaries, promising a cinematic experience like no other.

The stellar crew behind Kannappa, including Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau, action director Kecha Khamphakdee, and dance maestro Prabhu Deva, ensures a visual spectacle coupled with a compelling narrative. From its inception at the Srikalahasteeswara temple to the culmination of principal photography, Kannappa has garnered attention for its meticulous craftsmanship and star-studded ensemble. As the film inches closer to its release, anticipation mounts for a cinematic spectacle that unites audiences across the nation in awe and admiration.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar receives warm welcome from Vishnu Manchu on Kannappa set in Hyderabad

