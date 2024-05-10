comscore
BMC honors Sridevi, Lokhandwala gets “Sridevi Kapoor Chowk”: Reports 

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has paid a glowing tribute to the eternal beauty and talent of Sridevi Kapoor by naming a junction in Lokhandwala Complex after her. 

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Legendary actress Sridevi, whose talent and beauty captivated audiences for decades, continues to be honored even after her passing in 2018. In a heartwarming tribute, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has renamed a junction in Lokhandwala Complex as 'Sridevi Kapoor Chowk'.

Reportedly, this particular location held special significance for Sridevi. Not only did she reside at the Green Acres building on the same road, but her funeral procession also passed through this area. The decision to rename the junction reflects the deep respect and admiration the local community holds for the actress, with both residents and the municipality advocating for this special recognition.

While the 'Sridevi Kapoor Chowk' is a touching tribute, discussions about a biopic exploring the actress' life have also sparked interest. However, her husband, Boney Kapoor, has expressed reservations about the project, citing Sridevi's private nature. In an interview with DNA, he said, “She was a very private person, and her life should remain private. I don't think there ever will be. Till the time I live, I will not allow this to happen."

Besides these, Sridevi also made headlines recently as Airbnb included the mansion, bought by the late actress, in its list of 11 Icons properties that people can now rent out. “My most cherished childhood memories are of spending summers with my family at our coastal oasis in Chennai, India. This home has always felt like a sanctuary, and I want to share that same feeling with my fans. Which is why for the first time ever, I'm opening our home up to a few guests to have the full Kapoor family experience. That means a lot of relaxing—eating South Indian food, doing yoga, and trying my mother's natural skin care recipes. I can't wait to share it all with you,” Janhvi told to Airbnb. 

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor confirms guests can stay for free in Sridevi’s Chennai mansion; deets inside

