Actor Akshay Kumar has been diagnosed with COVID-19 amid the shooting of Ram Setu. The actor confirmed the news on Sunday, April 4. He even urged everyone to take precautions and whoever came in contact with him, should get tested.

On Monday, April 5, the actor confirmed as a precautionary measure, he has been admitted to Hiranandani Hospital, Powai. "Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care," he wrote in his note.

Akshay Kumar is the latest celebrity to have tested positive for COVID-19. Aamir Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, R Madhavan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Fatima Sana Shaikh, among others have contracted coronavirus. Some have now gotten better whereas some are still in recovery.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.