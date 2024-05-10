Suhana Khan chills with Navya Naveli Nanda and The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda at his Residence. The former co-stars also rumoured to be dating.

Suhana Khan was spotted at Agastya Nanda’s residence in Mumbai on Friday night. The Archies co-stars are also rumoured to be dating, although the rumoured couple possibly gathered to just hangout and have dinner. The duo was tagged along by Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda who is also known to be Suhana’s childhood friend.

Suhana Khan spotted alongside Navya Naveli Nanda at co-star Agastya Nanda’s residence

Apart from the trio the get together was also attended by Zoya Aktar, Kajal Anand, Vikram Phadnis and Nitasha Nanda. The paparazzi caught a glimpse of the trio outside Agastya’s residence wherein both Suhana and Agastya wore a cool casual outfit and Navya rocked a white top with black jacket and black pants.

For the unravel, Agastya and Navya are the grandchildren of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan and children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda whereas Suhana is the daughter of Bollywood’s romance king Sharukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Suhana and Agastya made their acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies released on November 22, 2023, on Netflix. The musical film also starred Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Aditi Dot and Yuvraj Menda. The film revolves around the theme of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and uprising.

