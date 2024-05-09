comscore
Last Updated 09.05.2024 | 3:56 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment appoints Aashish Singh as producer

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Shah Rukh Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment appoints Aashish Singh as producer

Aashish Singh has previously worked at Lyca Productions, Netflix India, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Yash Raj Films.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Red Chillies Entertainment, announces the appointment of Aashish Singh as “Producer". With over two decades of invaluable experience in the film industry, Aashish brings a wealth of expertise to his new role, where he will take responsibility for content creation at Red Chilies Entertainment.

His previous roles at Lyca Productions, Netflix India, Balaji Motion Pictures, and Yash Raj Films have provided him with profound insights into various facets of the industry, including production, revenue generation, exhibition, and distribution. He has been associated with some of the most popular films in Hindi cinema, which includes the likes of Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, Dhoom 2 & 3, and Chak De India amongst others. He has also been associated with projects like PS 1, PS 2, and more in South cinema.

In his new capacity, Aashish will report to Venky Mysore, CEO. Singh will play a pivotal role in building a robust content line-up and fostering strategic partnerships.

Commenting on Aashish Singh's appointment, Venky Mysore, CEO, of Red Chillies Entertainment stated, "We had an exceptional year at the movies in 2023 with Superhit films like Jawan and Dunki, and our commitment to delivering entertainment to diverse audiences remains unwavering. Aashish brings a profound understanding of the film business and has played a pivotal role in helming the production of some of the most memorable films. We extend a warm welcome to him and eagerly anticipate delivering outstanding content."

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan rules Netflix India: Red Chillies dominates top 10 with Jawan, Dunki, and Bhakshak

