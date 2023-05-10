Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is all geared up to enthral the audience at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi with his power-packed performance at the prestigious IIFA Awards this year. The fans are eagerly waiting to witness the charismatic actor take the stage and set it ablaze with his incredible energy and mesmerising moves.

Yas Island set to welcome Ayushmann Khurrana for IIFA Rocks performance

The IIFA Awards and weekend will return to Yas Island in Abu Dhabi on May 26th and 27th, 2023, for its 23rd edition. It is one of the most celebrated events in the world of Indian cinema, bringing together the best of music and entertainment on a single platform. The awards night will witness some of the most prominent names in the industry, with Ayushmann Khurrana leading the pack.

The actor has time and again proved his mettle as a performer, be it his acting skills or his singing abilities. With his remarkable presence and electrifying stage performances, Ayushmann has won the hearts of millions of fans across the globe. His passion for music and entertainment is well-known.

Speaking of the professional front, the 38-year-old actor was last seen in An Action Hero. Helmed by Anirudh Iyer, the film was released on December 2 last year and it performed poorly at the box office. He will be next seen in Dream Girl 2, co-starring Ananya Panday. The upcoming film, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is slated to release on August 25 this year.

