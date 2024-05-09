Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana have signed on for the highly anticipated sequel, Border 2, as per the latest report by PinkVilla. The film is set to be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Singh. The forthcoming film, produced by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, is slated for release on January 23, 2026, coinciding with Republic Day weekend.

Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana sign Border 2, set for Republic Day 2026 release: Report

Explaining the reason, the report mentioned that the decision to release Border 2 on Republic Day weekend was a strategic one, considering the film's theme of celebrating the bravery of the Indian Armed Forces. The producers believe that this date will be fitting for the film's release and resonate strongly with audiences.

“Border 2 has been in the writing stage for over a year now and the team has cracked a script that stands to the expectations that people would have from a sequel to a mammoth all-time blockbuster like Border. Sunny Deol and Ayushmann Khurrana are very excited to embark on this journey by the end of this year,” a source told the portal.

The source further added, “A film of this canvas requires massive pre-production and the idea is to get some of the top talents from across the globe on board Border 2. All the stakeholders are well versed in the fact that Border is not just a film but an emotion and will be going all out to deliver an honest film to the audiences. It’s going to be the Biggest War Film of India.”

Despite the absence of an official announcement, Border 2 has already generated significant buzz among audiences. The sequel's release date, January 23, 2026, holds additional significance as it coincides with the 29th anniversary of the original Border, released on June 13, 1997.

Also Read: Border 2 to also feature the battle of Longewala of 1971, informs a source

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.