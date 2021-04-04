Akshay Kumar, who recently began shooting for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha, is the latest one to test positive for COVID-19. The actor has been on the go to ensure all his projects are completed on time. He was also the first one to begin shooting for Bellbottom during the lockdown.

Taking to his Instagram, he confirmed the news that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be under home quarantine till he recovers. Akshay Kumar has immediately isolated himself and has been taking the necessary measures. He also informed in the note that he has taken the advice of medical health experts and hopes to be back in action very soon.

Take a look at his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Get well soon, Akshay Kumar!

